Will Elden Ring Run on Your Laptop?

FromSoftware, Namco Bandai

Elden Ring comes out Friday, and it's already a hit with critics. Whether you're a longtime fan of FromSoftware's games or someone planning on jumping in for the first time, it's important to know whether your laptop will run Elden Ring if you plan on playing on the go.

Preloading for Elden Ring began Wednesday, according to the game's official Twitter account. The 60GB download is a sign of how close the game is, and the required specs show how much power a laptop will need to run the title. Fortunately, FromSoftware made its newest game not so powerful that it would melt a computer.

Here are the published spec requirements for Elden Ring:

Elden Ring Required Specs

Minimum requirements Recommended specs OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB RAM 12GB 16GB

Along with PCs, Elden Ring will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.