Valve to verify what games will work on Steam Deck

Valve

The Steam Deck, Valve's upcoming Nintendo Switch-like gaming device, will seemingly have tens of thousands of games from the Steam catalog immediately available to play once it's released. This is not necessarily the case, and the company wants to make it easy to know what titles work with the new hardware.

Valve started a review process to determine what games on its platform works on the Steam Deck called Steam Verified, it said on Monday. On the device and soon on the Steam library page, there will be checkmarks next to games that support have the proper input support, display settings, system support and be seamless when playing on the Steam Deck.

Games will be placed in one of four categories after they've been reviewed by Valve. Verified games will play great on the Steam Deck while Playable titles need a few tweaks to the settings to work appropriately. Unsupported games can't be played on the Steam Deck such as VR games. Those titles that have yet to be reviewed will be put in the Unknown category.

Valve

Valve says the review process is currently underway. It's currently working to show Steam Verified titles in players' Steam libraries before the Steam Deck comes in December.