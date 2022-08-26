Valve Confirms Steam Deck Will Be 'Multigenerational'

Valve only started shipping Steam Deck earlier this year, but the company on Thursday hinted at plans to release "new versions" of its portable gaming PC. It came in a guide to the current version ahead of the device's launch in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"This is a multigenerational product line," the company wrote. "We will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we haven't thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been."

In February, its designers expressed confidence that Steam Deck will be multigenerational in an interview with GamesRadar, so Valve essentially has confirmed their hopes.

There are more than 130 million players on Steam, Valve's digital game distribution service, each month (and 27 million people playing at any given time), with more than 30,000 games available on the service, the company noted. More than 4,500 of those games are playable on Steam Deck, and it's working to add more to the list.

You can now. Valve currently estimates that you'll be able to order one sometime in the fourth quarter this year.