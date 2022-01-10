Houseplant Appreciation Day Bob Saget dies at 65 Golden Globes 2022: All the winners 2022 epic fight to protect data How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Up to 50% off digital Switch games right now at Walmart

Save on hit titles like NBA 2K22, Ori and the Blind Forest, Civilization VI and more.

switch-pic-oled.png

The OLED display on the new Switch hardware is a big upgrade over the original.

 CNET

Nintendo's nifty handheld the Switch allows you to take all your favorite games on the road with you. And as digital copies become the norm, you don't even have to worry about carrying a game cartridge anymore. Right now, Walmart is offering a great chance to expand your Switch's game library with up to 50% off digital games. There are lots of games on sale, including hit titles like the new NBA 2K22. You can see the entire selection here:

See at Walmart

Here are some of the best games on sale you won't want to miss: