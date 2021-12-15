Ubisoft rebooting Splinter Cell franchise with new remake

Ubisoft

The long-dormant Ubisoft series Splinter Cell will return. Publisher Ubisoft revealed Wednesday that a total remake for the stealth game has been approved and will start development soon.

Ubisoft Toronto will be the team rebuilding the game from the ground up using Ubisoft's Snowdrop graphics engine, which has been used for the company's latest games. Few details were provided about the remake, but the studio is on the lookout for those who want to work on the game. Expect the game to show up on PS5 and Xbox Series consolesalong with Windows PCs, but it's unclear if there will be a port to the Nintendo Switch.

Splinter Cell made its debut in 2002 for the original Xbox. The series protagonist, Sam Fisher, is a special ops soldier part of a black ops organization called Third Echelon where he infiltrates and takes down terror threats. Fisher takes on missions solo requiring him to keep to the shadows and use stealth in order to complete his tasks. The last game of the franchise came in 2013 with Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Fisher did appear in other Ubisoft games including Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy's Elite Squad.