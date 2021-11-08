Travis Scott Fortnite emote removed from Item Shop

Epic Games

Fortnite was expected to have a Travis Scott emote available for purchase on Monday, but it appears the in-game item was pulled. Publisher Epic Games didn't provide a reason, but the move comes after eight people died during the rapper's concert in Houston on Friday.

Fortnite data miners tweeted Sunday that Scott's "Out West" emote would be available for purchase on Monday in the Fortnite Item Shop under its Daily section for 500 V-Bucks, or approximately $5. On Sunday evening, the Fortnite Status Twitter account said the Daily section has been disabled and would return at the next refresh, which would be Tuesday.

It’s known that the "Daily" section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the "Daily" section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. pic.twitter.com/rc6Kqh7qoW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 8, 2021

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

At Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, a crowd surge caused hundreds of injuries and eight deaths. A criminal investigation reportedly began Sunday to review what happened at the concert.