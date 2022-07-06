Tom Clancy's The Division Goes Mobile with Resurgence

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence will be the newest entry in the franchise made for Android and iOS mobile devices.

In the new free-to-play game, players will play the role of the first wave of Division agents, who were sent into New York City following the Green Poison outbreak to put a stop to the lawlessness happening in the city. Resurgence will include a new faction of bad guys called the Freemen and will contain story missions and world activities for solo or co-op players.

Players will be able to customize their characters' look, skills and arsenal. It's unclear how these options will be unlockable, whether it be by playing the game or through microtransactions.

The Division takes place in a post-crisis NYC following a deadly pandemic caused by a modified smallpox virus with a 90% mortality rate released on Black Friday. As the city fell to chaos, the US government began sending Division agents -- trained field operatives who had to keep their identities a secret to everyone they know -- into the city to restore order. Resurgence takes place in the first wave of agents sent into the city, which occurred weeks after the outbreak and weeks before the second wave of agents, which were the events in the first game in the series. The Division 2 takes place six months later in Washington, DC.

Ubisoft didn't provide a release date on when The Division Resurgence will release on iOS and Android, but the game's site does have details on how to play the game in upcoming tests.