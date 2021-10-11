This Spongebob themed Xbox Series X is absolutely incredible

Microsoft

Big games often commemorate their launch by offering special-edition consoles, this is nothing new. Recall the plethora of Pokemon, Halo and Final Fantasy-themed hardware out there. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl probably isn't the caliber of game you'd normally associate with a special edition Xbox Series X -- but it's getting two, and they rule.

Leonardo and Spongebob Square Pants adorn these wild consoles. That's right. Square Pants Series X.

Neither console is available for purchase. Rather, you'll have to win one through a competition Microsoft is running via Twitter. It's running until Oct. 24.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on Oct. 5 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, the PC and the Nintendo Switch. It's essentially Smash Bros., but with Nickelodeon characters. Apart from Spongebob and Leonardo, the roster includes Ren & Stimpy (and Powdered Toast Man), Invader Zim and Nigel Thornberry.

Reviews have been mixed so far, with a rating of 67 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, actual Smash Bros. has been back in the gaming zeitgest thanks to last week's announcement that Kingdom Hearts' Sora is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.