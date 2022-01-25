Julian Assange extradition appeal Google sued over handling location data Tax filing: Best tax deductions 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Free COVID-19 test kits Yellowjackets finale recap
This Nintendo Switch deal saves Prime members $20 on the hard to find console

Odds are this deal won't stick around all day, so don't miss out on your chance to save!

Just about every gaming console is hard to find these days, including the Nintendo Switch. When you are able to find a Nintendo Switch to buy, odds are you are paying full price as discounts are pretty hard to come by. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an exclusive $20 discount at Woot, dropping the console down to just $280. 

Nintendo Switch - $280 (save $20)
See at Woot

This isn't the OLED version, but it is the second-gen Nintendo Switch. It's in brand new condition and comes with the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons. If you're not familiar with this console, be sure to check out our full Nintendo Switch review to help learn the ins and outs. You may also want to consider picking up a Switch online membership for $20 at Amazon to go along with your new console so you can play your favorite games online with friends. There are also a few great games on sale at Amazon.