This Nintendo Switch deal saves Prime members $20 on the hard to find console

Just about every gaming console is hard to find these days, including the Nintendo Switch. When you are able to find a Nintendo Switch to buy, odds are you are paying full price as discounts are pretty hard to come by. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an exclusive $20 discount at Woot, dropping the console down to just $280.
This isn't the OLED version, but it is the second-gen Nintendo Switch. It's in brand new condition and comes with the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons. If you're not familiar with this console, be sure to check out our full Nintendo Switch review to help learn the ins and outs. You may also want to consider picking up a Switch online membership for $20 at Amazon to go along with your new console so you can play your favorite games online with friends. There are also a few great games on sale at Amazon.