God of War: Ragnarok's New Mode Gives You Another Reason to Play

God of War: Ragnarok was one of the big titles of 2022, and an update released Wednesday gives fans plenty of reasons to jump back in. If you still haven't gotten around to the latest installment in the God of War franchise, now's a good time to pick up your war axe.

Developer Sony Santa Monica added a New Game Plus mode to God of War: Ragnarok, which should autodownload for people who have the game already installed on PS4 or PS5. Players who already completed the God of War sequel can restart the game in the new mode while keeping their weapons, armor and skills. The New Game Plus mode features more gameplay options and upgrades enemies, making them more challenging for players.

If you're new to God of War: Ragnarok, you'll have to beat the original game first before trying out the new mode. (We've got you covered with tips for new players and important story points to remember.)

The update brings new equipment and armor, including the Black Bear armor that Kratos wears in the opening sequence, the stripped down Spartan armor for players who want a serious challenge and the Ares and Zeus armors, which are from 2018's God of War.

The New Game Plus mode will allow players to upgrade their skills with a new level cap. Previously, skills could only go to level 9, but they can now be upgraded to "plus" versions.

God of War: Ragnarok came out on the PS5 last November, and Sony said it was the "fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history." As of February, the game has sold more than 11 million copies. Many popular games, including Dead Space Remake and Resident Evil 4 Remake, have added New Game Plus modes as a way to keep players engaged even after they've beaten a game.

Sony has also released some of its biggest games on PC in recent years, including 2018's God of War, but there's no indication of whether Ragnarok will make the move.

