'The Quarry' From 'Until Dawn' Developer Brings a New Horror Game With Star-Studded Cast

Supermassive Games

The Quarry is a new horror game from Supermassive Games, developer of 2015's Until Dawn, set to be released in June. Players will take on the role of nine camp counselors at the Hackett's Quarry summer camp. On the final night of the camp, the teens throw a party, and that's when the horror starts.

Starring in The Quarry is an ensemble of Hollywood stars including David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lin Shaye and Lance Henriksen.

As in Supermassive's Until Dawn, players will have to make a series of choices as they play. Every choice, big or small, matters, since a wrong decision could mean the end for a character. Players can also invite friends via online play to watch events unfold and vote on what choices to make.

The Quarry will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on June 10 for $60.