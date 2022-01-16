Take your gaming experience to the next level with up to 60% off Razer accessories

Razer

Whether it's a new keyboard, headset or chair, Razer has the accessories you need to help take your gaming experience to the next level. And right now, it has them for a lot less. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to 60% off a great selection of Razer gaming accessories. The sale ends tonight at 12:59 AM EST, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There's a few different items you can pick up on sale right now, with hundreds of dollars in savings on the table. If you wanted to go all out, you could pick up this , with comfortable high-density foam cushions and ergonomic lumbar support, for $300, half off its original price. For supreme precision, you could grab this , with 20,000 DPI and programable buttons and lighting, which is also half off for $75. And you can get a matching for $100. There's more too, including webcams, microphones and headsets, all on sale right now.