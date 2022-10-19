TAG Heuer's Limited Edition Mario Kart Watch Costs $25,000

TAG Heuer has produced a Mario Kart luxury watch with Nintendo. The price tag? Well, there are two watches to choose from, depending on how accommodating your budget is: $4,300 or $25,600.

You can register now to get early access to the less expensive watch online on Thursday, or sign up for notifications for the $25,000 version. Registrations are available in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan.

"Ready to race for the finish line?" TAG Heuer asked in an Instagram post. "We're excited to announce the result of our latest Nintendo Europe collaboration: our newest TAG Heuer Formul1 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph."

The watch features a little Mario in his kart on the watch face and another engraved on the back of the watch. It also sports tiny power-ups on the date area, like the star, blue shell and mushroom; the "Mario Kart" logo inscribed along the bezel; and a black leather watch band with red stitching.

The $25,000 version has a little racing Mario, blue shell and Bullet Bill on the tri-compax dial, and a transparent back.

This isn't TAG Heuer's first Nintendo collaboration; the luxury watch brand also introduced a Super Mario version of its Connected smartwatch last year.