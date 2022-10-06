Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Steam Deck Dock Goes on Sale as Hardware Becomes Easier to Buy

Valve appears to finally catch up with the demand for the Steam Deck.

Oscar Gonzalez
Steam Deck sitting on a dock
The Steam Deck dock is out now. 
Valve

Valve's Steam Deck puts thousands of games in a handheld device. On Thursday, its docking station went on sale for those who want an easy setup to play all those games on their TV. 

The Steam Deck Dock is available from Valve for $90. On the back, it has three USB-A 3.1 Gen1 Ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 and a USB-C cable that connects directly to the Steam Deck. Valve says the Dock does work on a wide range of TVs and monitors, but there is an issue with some LG displays having some visual noise that it's working on addressing. 

Valve's release of the Steam Deck Dock comes on the same day when those interested in buying the hardware were able to do so without a reservation. Since its reveal last year, individuals had to reserve their Steam Deck for $5 and then pay the balance of the purchase at a later time, which for many was months later. 

