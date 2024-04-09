Start Summer Vacation Early With Apple Arcade's May Titles

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, will add three new titles to its growing games library in May -- just in time for summer vacation. The service has familiar and classic games, as well as exclusive titles you can play for $7 a month (£7, AU$10). You can find many of these games in the App Store, but they have paywalls and ads that might dampen your gaming experience. You can play each game without paywalls and ads by using an Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple Arcade added Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop and more in April, and these are the games the service is expected to add on May 2.

A Slight Chance of Sawblades Plus

Developer: Yong Kian Chin

Apple

It's raining unattended construction equipment! This game makes a harrowing series of OSHA violations fun and entertaining. The objective is simple: Don't get hit by a falling saw blade. As each blade falls from the sky, you can jump over it to remove the blade from the board -- otherwise, your screen will quickly turn into a puzzle from Saw.

Dicey Dungeons Plus

Developer: Distractionware

Apple

Get ready to explore dungeons, fight monsters and take down Lady Luck herself in this deck-building roguelike game. You can choose to play as one of six different classes, like the Warrior or the Thief, with each class offering enough of a challenge. If you enjoy Slay the Spire, you'll probably like this game as well.

Summer Pop Plus

Developer: Happy Elements

Apple

Unwind in the sun with hundreds of puzzles in this match-three game. Each puzzle has a fun summertime backdrop filled with unique characters and activities, like a polar bear serving ice cream or a scuba diving raccoon. The polar bear makes sense, but who knew raccoons had such a penchant for aquatic activities?

You can access these titles in Apple Arcade on May 2, but there are plenty of other games to play on the service now for $7 a month or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS or iPadOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.