Starfield: Early Access, Launch Date Game Pass and Everything You Should Know

Starfield is out for early access on Friday for those who preordered the Premium Edition of the game. The new first-person space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios is filled to the brim with stuff to do, whether it's hunting down bounties or developing your own outpost on a deserted planet.

Originally revealed in 2018, Starfield is one of Bethesda's biggest games yet and already a contender for 2023's Game of the Year. The game will also be available on Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's what you need to know about this epic space adventure.

When does Starfield come out?

Starfield launches on Sept. 6. Those who preordered the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition of the game can already begin playing the game on Friday thanks to an early access preorder bonus.

How much does Starfield cost?

Starfield Standard Edition costs $70. The Premium Edition comes with the Constellation Skin Pack, access to the Starfield Digital Artbook, original soundtrack and the Shattered Space story expansion that will arrive sometime after the game's release, and it has a price tag of $100. Those who preordered the Standard Edition and decide they want to step up to the Premium Edition can pay $35 for the upgrade.

There's also the Starfield Constellation Edition for $250 that comes with a Starfield Chronomark watch and watch case, but it sold out earlier in the year.

Is Starfield on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC when it launches on Sept. 6. Starfield will also make use of the Xbox Play Anywhere option that allows owners of a digital copy of the game to jump from Xbox to PC without needing to pay for both versions.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription with different tiers. A PC-only subscription costs $10 a month while an Xbox-only subscription is $11. To have access to both PC and Xbox games, along with cloud gaming, you'll have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $17 a month.

What platforms is Starfield on?

Starfield will be released on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and on PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

Can I preload Starfield?

Preload for Starfield on Xbox and PC started on Aug. 17.

What's the story of Starfield?

Starfield takes place in 2330. Humanity has gone interstellar thanks to gravity engines that allow travel between planets and star systems.

Players take the role of a miner who's given the basic job of gathering materials on a moon. It's there you'll come across an artifact that gives you a vision. It becomes apparent your character is special. The space adventure begins from there with more than 1,000 planets to explore.

What Starfield-branded accessories are there?

Microsoft will release a Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless controller for $80 and a Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Headset for $124. For those who want to give their Xbox Series X a new Starfield look, console wraps in the theme of the game are now available for preorder for $45.

Other Starfield merchandise such as mugs, shirts and even skateboards are available at the Bethesda store.