Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Reveals Scum, Villainy and a 2024 Release Date

Amid worrisome reports of other canceled Star Wars games, we finally have good news about Ubisoft's next game slated for this year: it's got another trailer and release date. Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, though folks who preorder can play it a few days early.

Unlike last year's Star Wars: Jedi Survivor which followed Jedi Cal Kestis in the turbulent years between the prequel and original film trilogies, Star Wars Outlaws takes place smack in the middle of the latter. As befits a story occurring between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Outlaws follows scoundrel Kay Vess as she makes her way through the galaxy and runs afoul of menacing crimelords along the way.

The new trailer sets the stakes for Kay's adventure: she's crossed one of the top villains of the criminal underworld, Sliro (pronounced 'Sleero' -- Star Wars names remain incredible), and must engage in increasingly risky heists and missions to escape the heat on her trail. To pull off the biggest job of her rough-and-tumble life, she'll have to put together a crew. Star Wars fans who want a break from Jedi and Sith to explore the galaxy's underbelly, your time has come.

Outlaws is an open-world game, but the trailer gameplay shows plenty of sneaking and shooting when players are tasked with breaking into places they shouldn't be. As Kay moves through the seedier elements of a galaxy far, far away, she'll run into some of the biggest names in crime, like the Pyke Syndicate, Hutt Cartel, Crimson Dawn and the new Ashiga Clan, which was created for the game according to an Xbox blog post.

In addition to the Ashiga, Outlaws is doing its part to expand the Star Wars universe with the new savannah world Toshara, which accompanies planet locales from prior films and TV shows like Tatooine, Canto Bight (The Last Jedi), Akiva (The Clone Wars) and Kijimi (Rise of Skywalker).

Outlaws is being developed by Ubisoft's internal studio Massive Entertainment, which most recently made the looter shooters The Division and The Division 2 as well as the open world Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Back in February, Electronic Arts (EA), which has been releasing licensed Star Wars games for the last decade, canceled a first-person shooter Star Wars game early in development that was being made by Respawn as it went through layoffs. The publisher still plans to release the third game in its trilogy following Jedi Cal Kestis, which had previously been confirmed by EA, according to IGN.

