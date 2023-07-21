X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Swinging Into Stores in September

Pre-orders start on July 28.

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
image of the spiderman limited edition ps5 console, box and controller

It's just your friendly, neighborhood PS5 coming in September. 

 Sony

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it comes in October. Sony plans on releasing a special PlayStation 5 to celebrate the occasion. 

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle on Thursday along with a new trailer for the upcoming game. 

Included in the bundle along with the console and controller is a coucher for a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that is redeemable when the game releases on Oct. 20. 

For those who already have a PS5, Sony will also release console covers with the same design for the standard and digital PS5. 

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will release on Sept. 1 and will be available via Sony Direct and certain retailers. Pre-orders will begin on July 28. Sony did not provide prices for products.  

Game console reviews

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games