Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Swinging Into Stores in September

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it comes in October. Sony plans on releasing a special PlayStation 5 to celebrate the occasion.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle on Thursday along with a new trailer for the upcoming game.

Included in the bundle along with the console and controller is a coucher for a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that is redeemable when the game releases on Oct. 20.

For those who already have a PS5, Sony will also release console covers with the same design for the standard and digital PS5.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will release on Sept. 1 and will be available via Sony Direct and certain retailers. Pre-orders will begin on July 28. Sony did not provide prices for products.