Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding back to game consoles this summer in a follow-up to 2022's Sonic Origins anthology.

Sonic Origins Plus is scheduled to drop on June 23, 2023, Polygon reported, exactly 31 years after the character debuted on the Sega Genesis in North America.

It includes the four remastered Sega titles from last year's release -- Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles -- plus a dozen Game Gear titles available in a special in-game "museum."

All the games are playable in a new widescreen format, with additional player modes and missions.

Sega

In the Game Gear titles, fans can play as Amy Rose, Sonic's self-proclaimed girlfriend. You can also take a spin as Knuckles, Sonic's echidna BFF, in the Sonic CD.

Sonic Origins Plus will be available for $39.99 as a download or physical release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Windows PC. (The physical game comes with a 20-page book that recounts the franchise's history.)

If you already purchased Sonic Origins, you can upgrade to the new title with a $9.99 expansion pack.