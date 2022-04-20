Sonic Origins Gets June 23 Release Date, a Delightful Trailer

Sega

Sonic fans will be able to revisit remastered versions of the blue hedgehog's classic '90s adventures on June 23, when Sonic Origins launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The collection's enhanced visuals and new features were revealed in a trailer Wednesday.

The remastered game collection includes the original Sonic, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. The first three originally came out on Sega Genesis from 1991 to 1994, while Sonic CD hit Sega CD in 1993.

These versions let you play as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles in all of the games.

Sega

You can play through in Classic Mode, which presents the games with retro visuals and limited lives, or the new Anniversary Mode, which gives you enhanced visuals, full screen display and infinite lives so you can see every level without any game overs. There are also missions you can complete to earn in-game medallions, which can be used to unlock content.

However, this collection is pricey at $40 -- these are all incredible games, but they've been released multiple times over the years (Sonic 2 is available to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers). You can also pay $45 for the digital deluxe edition, which adds difficult missions, more music and other in-game content. It's from Wednesday.

June 23 will be the franchise's 31st anniversary -- the original Sonic came out in the US on that date in 1991.