Secretlab marks 20 years of on-screen magic with the first Harry Potter gaming chair

Wizarding World fans have plenty to celebrate with this year's 20th anniversary of its flagship film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. A quiz competition show, Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, was released Nov. 28 and HBO Max has announced Return to Hogwarts, a retrospective special with the golden trio and many other cast members premiering New Year's Day. And now witches, wizards and muggles alike have a chance to mark this major milestone with the first Harry Potter gaming chair.

Secretlab

The chair is a redressed version of 's Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, with available versions featuring lumbar pillows adorned with the crests of each of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff. The chair features an embroidered Marauder's Map on its backrest and Hogwarts crest on its front. Right now, you can get $25 off when you purchase any of the four lumbar pillows with the chair.

Secretlab

The Harry Potter chair keeps existing features of the Titan Evo 2022, including a magnetic memory foam head pillow, full-length ergonomic backrest with cold-cure foam and magnetic CloudSwap armrests for easy replacement upgrades. The company also switched up the seat, with the new proprietary pebble seat base giving more room to accommodate movement throughout the day and a waterfall edge to take some pressure off your thighs and knees. Secretlab offers a five-year extended warranty, too.

Far more kind to your backside than riding a broomstick, without losing any of the magic, this gaming chair offers the proper lumbar support needed to keep you comfortable for whatever the day brings. Grab the best seat in the house in time to make your Return to Hogwarts even more special and upgrade your office or gaming experience today.