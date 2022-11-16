Samsung TVs Are Getting More Games in 2023

Good news for Samsung smart TV owners: next year, retro games such as Pac-Man and modern games like Metro Exodus will come to select models. Gamers with 2021, 2022 and 2023 Samsung smart TV models can stream Antstream Arcade's catalog of classic games and Blacknut's cloud gaming system, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Samsung will also make individual apps from streaming partners like Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and Utomik available.

Antstream Arcade's extensive catalog of games includes Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and Metal Slug. Blacknut is a subscription cloud gaming service with more than 500 PC and console games available.

"By expanding the game streaming experience to select 2021 Samsung smart TVs, existing Samsung customers will now have instant access to the same games available through the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2022 smart TVs and monitors," Samsung said.

Owners of Samsung smart TVs can download the individual game apps from its app store's Media Hub, which is directly on the smart TV.

