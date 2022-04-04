Return to Monkey Island Launches Later This Year

Return to Monkey Island will launch in 2022, Lucasfilm Games said with a teaser trailer Monday. It's a sequel to early '90s point-and-click adventure games Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge.

"A little something we've been working on for the past 2 years in complete secrecy," series creator Ron Gilbert said of the new game on Twitter.

The game will be designed and written by Gilbert and Dave Grossman, who worked on the previous games. Dominic Armato will return to voice protagonist Guybrush Threepwood, and original composers Michael Land, Peter McConnel and Clint Bajakian will handle the soundtrack.

Return to Monkey Island is billed as a sequel to the first two games, likely because Gilbert and Grossman left the company after they were released and didn't have a hand in subsequent entries.

It's unclear what platforms Return to Monkey Island will come out on, and publisher Devolver Digital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you're eager to catch up with or revisit the first two, they were remade in 2009 and 2010.