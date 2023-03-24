Resident Evil 4 Remake: What Does the Post-Credits Scene Mean?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out, and it's excellent. The survival horror game has a darker and moodier tone than the original, which was released back in 2005.

The remake, out Friday, makes improvements to the game's mechanics and other optimizations as well as several changes to the storyline. One big one is a post-credits scene that could have ramifications in future Resident Evil game remakes.

Developer Capcom hasn't yet confirmed there will be remakes for Resident Evil 5 or 6, but it's remade the first four games in the popular series.

Albert Wesker returns

One major Resident Evil character missing from RE4 Remake is the series antagonist, Albert Wesker. He's one of the puppet masters and main villains of the series.

It's not until the post-credits scene that Wesker shows his face in RE4 Remake. It's revealed that Wesker hired female spy extraordinaire Ada Wong to steal the amber, which is the source of the Las Plagas parasite that infected the villagers and cultists in the game.

In her escape helicopter, Ada asks Wesker what he plans on doing with the amber. Wesker gives a supervillainous speech that the amber will lead to the loss of billions of lives. Ada then forces the pilot to change course in a change of heart.

In the original RE4, Wesker is seen in multiple scenes talking to Ada about her mission. She also confirms her success to him on her escape helicopter but doesn't force the pilot to turn around.

How does this change Wesker's plan?

In the original Resident Evil canon, Wesker becomes a major player working in the shadows. His organization tracks down bioweapons across the globe and tries to steal samples in order to replicate these weapons. This ultimately leads to his demise in Resident Evil 5, when Resident Evil 1 protagonist Chris Redfield takes him down.

With Ada backing out of Wesker's plan in RE4 Remake, this could change how the story plays out in a future Resident Evil 5 remake.

Capcom has yet to confirm it's working on remaking RE5, but it seems possible given it remade the first four games in the series.

What was the original Resident Evil 4 post-credit scene?

The original RE4 had a completely different post-credit scene. In the original, Leon has a final report with Ingrid Hunnigan, the federal agent providing him intel on his mission to rescue the president's daughter.

After confirming he's saved the president's daughter Ashley, he noticed Hunnigan doesn't have her glasses on. He compliments her looks and attempts to get her phone number, which fails miserably, leading to Leon saying "Story of my life."

RE4 Remake comes out on Friday for $60 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.