Razer's Stream Controller Takes on Elgato's Stream Deck XL

As part of its effort to beef up its game and broadcast tools, Razer's partnered with Loupedeck to take on Elgato's fan favorite with its own Razer Stream Controller. Devices like these let you quickly launch applications and control settings, and they were initially created for complex, time-sensitive tasks such as live stream mixing and game broadcasting. Now they've evolved into more general-purpose accessories, notably for aiding with video editing and other creative work.

The Stream Controller is essentially a custom version of the . The two devices seem to be similar, right down to using the same software. Razer's model does have some slight integration with the company's Synapse utility, however, such as the ability to control the company's Chroma lighting.

Razer, Loupedeck

The Loupedeck software brings two big benefits, though. One is Mac compatibility, something Razer has never really had before, and the other is Loupedeck's broad support for creative apps, which it's been nurturing for more than five years. The Stream Controller offers 12 customizable haptic keys, six stepped analog dials and eight mappable buttons; the latter let you swap workspaces (entire sets of key and dial setups) for whatever tasks you need them for.

A downside, however, is that not everyone is enamored of Loupedeck's software, as the Amazon reviews for it demonstrate.

It's slated to ship sometime starting around September for $270. We don't have overseas pricing, but given Razer's history I'd expect it to be priced around £270 and AU$460.