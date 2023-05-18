Razer Nommo V2 Gaming Speakers Slim Down, Lose Some Wires

When Razer released its Nommo speakers in 2018, the cylindrical design of the satellites was novel. The 2023 update isn't as novel as it was then, but the satellites have been shrunk from their bulky predecessors. The new novelty is a wireless connection between the subwoofer and the satellites for the 2.1-channel Nommo V2 Pro, though it's still wired for the step-down Nommo V2.

There's also an entry stereo model, the V2 X. Razer distinguishes it from the soundbar-plus-sub Leviathan V2 line by the need for positional precision -- because the speakers are all physically centered right in front of you, the Leviathan has to virtually create a surround effect, which is less accurate than using multiple speakers.

The speakers will all ship in June at $450 for the Nommo V2 Pro, $300 for the V2 and $150 for the V2 X.

Razer

In addition to the more compact size, there's a new wireless control pod -- it's bundled with the Pro but optional for the others -- and all the models now support Bluetooth (5.3 for the two sub-equipped versions and 5.0 for the stereo) connections. The two higher-end Nommos also have two zone rear-projection illumination, with an ambient aware mode that syncs the lighting with your game where supported. You can connect them to a PS4 or PS5 via USB, though you have to swap the connection between the PC and the console.

The drivers are slightly bigger -- 3.2 inches versus 3 -- and Razer has switched the material of the phase plugs to aluminum to improve the internal sound wave reflections, presumably for more accurate sound. For surround, the system uses Razer's THX technology, and has dropped Dolby.