Rare Nintendo Switch Deal Sees Price Drop to $260, the Lowest It's Been

If you've been holding out on the fan-favorite Nintendo Switch, now is a great time to buy. The handheld console is for just $260. This is the lowest price we've seen. However, based on other markdowns of this nature, we suggest acting fast, as these deals tend to sell out quickly. Amazon's subsidiary Woot has it .

The Switch, a 2019 CNET Editors' Choice Award winner, is a hybrid console that can be used on a TV at home or as a portable handheld when you're on the go. Keep the Joy-Con controllers attached to the sides in tablet mode, slip them off and stand up the screen on a level surface for a one or two player gaming experience right on the Switch itself or dock the Switch in its charging cradle and play on your TV for a traditional gaming experience. However you choose to play, this versatile console has you covered.

Other Switch variants, such as the Lite edition and one with an OLED screen are available for purchase as well, but note that this deal only applies to the regular Nintendo Switch model.

