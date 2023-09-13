PS5 Update Adds Streaming to Chromecast

A new PlayStation 5 update went live Wednesday, adding new features including the option to stream games to certain Android TV devices.

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K and the soon-to-be-released Sony Bravia XR A95L TV are the first devices capable of streaming PS5 and PS4 games, according to the PlayStation Blog.

Sony says the PS Remote Play app that adds streaming will be available on devices running Android TV OS 12, but the quality of streaming can vary. The company says to use the low-latency game mode on the device and be aware that there could be input lag when using a wireless controller.

Streaming PS5 and PS4 games is already available on PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Along with the streaming changes, Wednesday's update added support for 8TB M.2 SSDs to increase the storage capacity of the PS5; support for 3D Audio for those who have a Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices; and the option to use a second controller for assistance, allowing a person to play the game while a second person can use another controller to help those playing, like a parent aiding a child.