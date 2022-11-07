Prince of Persia Remake Not Dead, But Ubisoft Refunding Preorders

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is still in development, according to an update posted Monday by publisher Ubisoft. However, people who preordered the game will be receiving refunds as there's no set release date at the moment.

The Prince of Persia remake was being helmed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai in India, before being pushed to Ubisoft Montreal earlier this year. Developers at Pune and Mumbai said France-based Ubisoft provided little documentation about the original 2003 title, according to a report from Indian games journalist Rishi Alwani.

Developers were also forced to use the Anvil Engine, a game development engine made for Assassin's Creed, according to the report. A game engine is a toolkit for developers. It proved challenging to fit the old 2003 character models in an engine meant for modern character design, the report said.

Ubisoft didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Prince of Persia was once one of Ubisoft's major franchises. The first game was developed in 1989, spawning multiple sequels and a 2010 movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The last major entry in the series, The Forgotten Sands, was back in 2010. 2003's The Sands of Time was a major overhaul for the series, earning a 92 on Metacritic. It's uncertain whether this remake will be simply that, or a launching pad for future sequels.

Ubisoft Montreal has a lot of experience in making games, working on major franchises such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

