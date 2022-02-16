Prime Members Can Grab a Nintendo Switch for Just $280 Right Now (Save $20)

Your Uber Rider Rating Virgin Galactic Space Ticket Child Tax Credit and Your Tax Refund 'The King's Man' Review 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Super Bowl commercials
Jared DiPane

Just about every gaming console is hard to find these days, including the Nintendo Switch. When you're able to find a Nintendo Switch, odds are you'll be paying full price, since discounts are hard to come by. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an exclusive $20 discount at Woot, dropping the console down to just $280. 

Though this isn't the OLED version, it is the second-gen Nintendo Switch in brand-new condition, with the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons. If you're not familiar with this console, be sure to check out our full Nintendo Switch review to understand the ins and outs. You may also want to consider picking up a Switch online membership for $20 at Amazon to go along with your new console so you can play your favorite games online with friends. There are also a few great games on sale at Amazon.