Pokemon Presents: Start Time, How to Watch Sunday's Livestream

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company teased some news Thursday, with a livestream scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27. It didn't offer any hints about what will be revealed in the 14-minute pre-recorded broadcast, which is happening on the 26th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan.

When does Pokemon Presents start?

The Pokemon Presents livestream starts at 2 p.m. UTC, which converts to 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The presentation is scheduled to run for approximately 14 minutes.

How to watch Pokemon Presents

The Pokemon Company traditionally streams its Pokemon Presents presentations from the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

What to expect

We don't know anything about Sunday's presentation yet beyond its run time, so it's anyone's guess what we can expect from the stream. Given that it's taking place so soon after the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus (which itself followed only a few months after Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl), it seems unlikely that Pokemon Company will announce a new, mainline Pokemon game during the stream, though it's not entirely out of the question.

Even if no new mainline title is revealed during the stream, there are other projects we may hear updates on, such as the Nintendo Switch Detective Pikachu game and the mysterious Pokemon Sleep app. Pokemon Company had also previously confirmed that Pokemon Home will add support for Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus sometime in 2022, so we may hear more about when that compatibility will roll out during the stream.

N64 classic Pokemon Snap is also coming to Nintendo Switch Online's retro game library at some point -- it's possible we'll get a release date or window for that.