Pokemon Presents Coming on Series' Anniversary

The Pokemon Company teased upcoming announcements Tuesday, with a video presentation scheduled for Monday Feb. 27. It promised "about 20 minutes" of news, which will likely include additional content for Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

"Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023," it wrote.

The presentation is coming on the 27th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan.

