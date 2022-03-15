Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to Get Arceus and Darkrai

The Pokemon Company

Players will soon have a chance to catch two more mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Following the upcoming 1.3.0 update, you'll be able to obtain items that will lead to encounters with Arceus and Darkrai, making this your first opportunity to get them in the games. Here's what you need to do to catch the two mythical Pokemon.

How to catch Arceus

Before you can encounter Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you'll first need to have entered the Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokedex in the remakes, as well as cleared all of the main story missions in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game.

The Pokemon Company

Once you've met those requirements, fire up your copy of Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl and return to your bedroom in Twinleaf Town. While there, you'll receive the Azure Flute. Take the item to Spear Pillar atop Mount Coronet and you'll trigger an encounter with Arceus.

How to catch Darkrai

To encounter Darkrai, you'll need to have the Member Card, which will be distributed via Mystery Gift between April 1 and April 30. Once you've obtained the Member Card, travel to Newmoon Island, where you'll get a chance to capture Darkrai.

The Pokemon Company

As with Arceus, you'll first need to enter the Hall of Fame and obtain the National Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl before you can encounter Darkrai. You'll also need to have completed the Cresselia event.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's 1.3.0 update is slated to go live at 6 p.m. PT on Mar. 15. You also have until Mar. 27 to claim Oak's Letter, a free in-game item that will trigger an encounter with the mythical Pokemon Shaymin.