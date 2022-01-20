PlayStation's creator not impressed with the metaverse

Sony Entertainment America

Sony's PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi has said he "can't see the point" of the metaverse, saying headsets "isolate you from the real world."

"Headsets are simply annoying," he said in an interview with Bloomberg News published Wednesday night.

The metaverse can be loosely described as the next step of the internet, where people will work, play games and socialize as avatars. But Kutaragi said being part of the real world is important, and that "the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can't see the point of doing it."

"You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That's essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites," he added.

Metaverse supporters like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella see the metaverse as relying on AR glasses and VR headsets with a 3D virtual world.

Kutaragi is now CEO of Ascent Robotics, an artificial intelligence company based in Tokyo, after leaving Sony in 2007. He started Sony's video game business in the early '90s.