PlayStation VR2 Headset Design Revealed, Matches PS5 Nicely

PlayStation

Sony on Tuesday gave us our first look at the next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset and acknowledged that it was "inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products." The device's name was revealed last month, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers were shown off nearly a year ago.

The new headset will include a lens adjustment dial and an updated vent design. It'll also be lighter than the old PS VR, which came out back in 2016.

The company didn't reveal the device's price or release date.

