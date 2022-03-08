PlayStation State of Play: Start time, how to watch Wednesday's livestream

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Japanese games will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, as PlayStation's State of Play livestream showcases upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. Sony didn't name any specific titles, but it's been a while since we've heard anything about Final Fantasy XVI -- publisher Square Enix acknowledged the game had been delayed by COVID-19.

Wednesday's stream will include first looks and updates, and last around 20 minutes.

Sony's wildly popular PS5 gaming console has been going in and out of stock at retailers since its November 2020 launch.

When does the State of Play start?

It will be livestreamed on Wednesday, March 9, starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.