PlayStation State of Play: Start time, how to watch Gran Turismo 7 livestream

We're getting 30 minutes of PS5 footage and gameplay details.

Gamers can see a chunk of Gran Turismo 7 footage ahead of its release on PS5 and PS4.

 Sony

Gran Turismo 7 is among the most anticipated PS5 games of 2022, and it's getting a whole livestream showcase this Wednesday. PlayStation's State of Play stream will feature "just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details." 

Sony's wildly popular PS5 gaming console has been going in and out of stock at retailers since its November 2020 launch, and Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled for release on PS5 and PS4 on March 4.

When does the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play start?

It will be livestreamed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which converts to 10 p.m. BST and 9 a.m. Thursday AEST.

How to watch

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

What should we expect?

Sony only made reference to Gran Turismo 7 in its release, so we're unlikely to see any other games in this State of Play.