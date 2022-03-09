Andrew Hoyle/CNET

When Sony announced that its State of Play on Wednesday would spotlight Japanese games, expectations were set on big news along the lines of Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid or Kingdom Hearts. Unfortunately, no such big-time game was announced or even shown.

As far as these events go, this State of Play was missable. Still, there are a few announcements of note. A new DLC for Returnal is coming, called Ascension. The final trailer showed was for Valkyrie Elysium, a new installment in Square Enix's Valkyrie series. You can find a link to the full presentation here, or scroll down for all the trailers shown.

Exoprimal

Ghostwire Tokyo

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

Forspoken

Gundam Evolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection

GigaBash

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R

Trek To Yomi



Returnal Ascension

The Diofield Chronicle

Valkyrie Elysium