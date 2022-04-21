PAX East 2022: The 9 Most Exciting Games To Check Out

Tribute Games/DotEmu Games

PAX East has returned as an in-person gaming convention. In past years, this event was North America's largest gaming convention, even surpassing its sister show PAX West. While the shows have been on hiatus since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, PAX East is now back -- running April 21 to 24 in Boston -- and there are plenty of games on display.

At the show this year, I got to play several games that will be ones to watch for later this year. In the list below you'll find a quick rundown of games that stood out at PAX East 2022, including the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, the peculiar platforming game Tinykin and the Souls-like parody video game The Last Hero of Nostalgaia.

Be sure to check back with CNET for more updates. I'll be adding to this list as I discover more exciting games at PAX.

Evil West



Developer: Flying Wild Hog | Release Date: TBD 2022

Flying Wild Hog/Focus Interactive Games

Developer Flying Wild Hog has honed its craft for fast-paced action gameplay with the Shadow Warrior reboot trilogy, and now it's taking that know-how to the Wild West with the action-horror game Evil West.

Set in a supernatural take on the Wild West, you play as a vampire-hunting bounty hunter who uses classic cowboy weaponry and advanced gadgets to slay demons of the night. Evil West is a third-person shooter that deftly blends shooting gameplay and melee combat, which opens up slick moments where you can disarm enemies and launch demons into the air with ease.

This game came out of nowhere for me, and I like its pulp-style horror take on the Wild West. Very interested in seeing more of it later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games | Release Date: TBD 2022

Tribute Games/DotEmu Games

There have been a plethora of games based on the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series over the last three decades, but none have matched the impact of the arcade beat-'em-ups. With the upcoming TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, we're getting a spiritual successor to the classic beat-'em-up games directly inspired by those from the 16-bit era.

Developed by Tribute Games and DotEmu, this throwback game looks stunning in motion, and the gameplay offers that satisfying thrill of barreling through Foot Clan ninjas -- something the classic games did so well. However, it also introduces some slick modern touches to the gameplay, giving you and your teammates some added skills and defense to help fight off Shredder's minions. This was a real blast to play and it really proves just how great TMNT games can be.

Dolmen

Developer: Massive Work Studio | Release Date: May 20, 2022

Massive Work Studio/Prime Matter

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that FromSoftware's Elden Ring -- and other Souls games -- have made a massive impact on the gaming industry. So much so that other devs are taking a crack at making their own Souls-inspired games. One game coming from Brazilian developer Massive Work Studio and published by Prime Matter is Dolmen, a sci-fi take on the Souls-style game.

In the far future, you play as a mercenary who travels to a planet hosting crystals that spawn multiple timelines. The gameplay will feel familiar to players of FromSoftware's games, but with combat spiced up with the addition of firearms and energy powers. This might be one to watch out for if you're itching for a Souls-style game that offers a change of setting.

The Last Oricru

Developer: GoldKnights | Release Date: TBD 2022

GoldKnights/Prime Matter

One particular frustration with Souls games: they tend to have a fairly complex approach to co-op multiplayer. There's usually a story behind it, but simply put, adding another player to the game isn't that easy. That's one thing The Last Oricru, another sci-fi Souls-like game, is looking to remedy -- with the addition of couch co-op.

On an alien world, you must decide which faction you'll side with during an increasingly hostile war. But you won't have to take on the fight alone. One skill the key protagonist has is summoning a hologram copy, which another player can control. Along with online play, split-screen co-op is possible, which means you and a buddy can pair up and endure steep challenges and harsh defeats together.

Tinykin

Developer: Splashteam | Release Date: TBD 2022

Splashteam/Tiny Build

One game that surprised me at PAX East was Tinykin, a very peculiar but visually impressive puzzle-platforming game. Mixing 2D visuals with 3D environments, this game sports a style that looks right out of an animated film such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Playing as a shrunken-down explorer, you team up with miniature critters to overcome platforming challenges and explore the world found within a human's house. The story and gameplay seems to borrow heavily from Nintendo's Pikmin, but the game does present clever and surprisingly heartwarming twists on that premise. It looks like it'll be fun for all ages, so keep it on your radar.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Developer: Over The Moon Games | Release Date: TBD 2022

Over The Moon Games/Coatsink

Yes, this is another Souls-style game, but it's my favorite from PAX East 2022.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is set within the world of a high-fantasy Souls-esque video game, where you play as a hilariously undefined protagonist that looks like a walking stick figure. With no class or backstory, you make your own tale within a game where the narrator has become self-aware and is actively trying to stop your adventure. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a parody game, and its fun combat is boosted by solid writing that pokes fun at the cliches and formulas of fantasy games. Playing this was a riot, and I'm keen on seeing where this oddball will go when it's released later this year.

Signalis

Developer: Rose-Engine | Release Date: Fall 2022

Rose-Engine / Humble Games

One of the most eerily atmospheric and unnerving games I got to play at PAX East was Signalis. Coming from developer Rose-Engine, this game is a throwback that pays homage to classic survival horror games like the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill. As the main protagonist awakens from her cryosleep, she'll have to uncover what occurred on the ship and the planet it had since crash-landed on, all the while avoiding some grotesque creatures that have taken over the former crewmates of the ship.



This game's impeccable atmosphere shows shades of 1979's Alien and the classic anime film Akira, and I think that's such a great mix for a horror game. Signalis features a retrofuturistic style, which showcases a very analog and industrial-style vision of the distant future. That gives it a unique aesthetic and sense of style that feels so unorthodox for its type of genre, yet it works so well in motion. Even when I was getting spooked by creatures lurking in the shadows, I couldn't help but admire the game's rich design and visuals. It's certainly a game that's right up my alley, and with its release in the Fall, it could end up being a great pick for a moody game to play during the Halloween season.

Moonscars

Developer: Black Mermaid's | TBD 2022

Black Mermaid / Humble Games

Black Mermaid's Moonscars is a gorgeously grim 2D action game that really impressed me.

Set within a fantasy world that's slowly crumbling, you play as a resurrected warrior made from clay that's tasked with seeking out an elusive sculptor who can reveal what has happened to the world and the meaning of the protagonist's existence. As you explore more of the world, you'll unlock new powers. However, doing so will leave a piece of you behind, which will then take on a life of its own and seek retribution further down the line.

The setting and plot take place in a bleak world, but I still couldn't help but admire the rich detail of the 2D animation at work in Moonscars. The visuals are just so stunning in motion, and it made exploring and engaging in combat such a delight. The action gameplay can be quite challenging, and as another Souls-style game, each death offers a lesson, and learning from your defeats can give way to some satisfying moments of triumph. If you're into a 2D action game that revels in its atmosphere, then Moonscars is definitely one to watch.

No Place For Bravery

Developer: Glitch Factory | Release Date: Fall 2022

Glitch Factory / Ysbrd Games

The 2D action-adventure game No Place For Bravery has been in the works for some time, and it's now finally on its way to release later this year. What's kept the game on the radar of fans is that it has a lush and colorful fantasy world to explore, but also that its focus on combat and tactics gives it a bit of a different flavor compared to other 2D action games.



Taking inspiration from Norse mythology and the classic manga of Lone Wolf and Cub, the story focuses on a veteran warrior named Thorn, haunted by his daughter's disappearance. After discovering clues about where she might be, Thorn embarks on a journey to rescue her, but he'll also have to keep his disabled son safe along the way.

My time playing the game at PAX really clued me in on the artistic and gameplay design craft at work in No Place for Bravery, which blends the sense of exploration of classic Legend of Zelda with the challenge and brutality of combat from the likes of Dark Souls. This is an awesome combination in my book, and it's got me excited to see more of the game later this year.

