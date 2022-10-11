Overwatch 2 Heroes Bastion, Torbjörn Temporarily Removed by Blizzard

Blizzard temporarily removed Overwatch 2 heroes Bastion and Torbjörn from the game due to bugs in their ability kits, the developer said Monday. The company will update players on the status of the characters on its Known Issues forum.

Bastion has been temporarily removed from all game modes, while Torbjörn is unavailable in competitive mode but still playable in Quick Play mode. Both heroes have bugs that are heavily impacting gameplay, Blizzard said.

"Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits," Blizzard said in a tweet Monday.

🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

The much-anticipated hero shooter sequel was released Oct. 4 but ran into immediate issues on launch day because of two separate distributed denial-of-service attacks leveled at the game's servers. The DDoS attacks resulted in players waiting in long queues to get into the game, just to get kicked out again, and hours of server downtime the following day as Blizzard worked to resolve the issue.