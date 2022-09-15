Overwatch 1: Last Day Is Oct. 2, Blizzard Says

Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment's popular multiplayer co-op shooter, is set to have its servers taken down on Oct. 2, just before the release of Overwatch 2, the gaming company confirmed Thursday.

"October 2nd is the final full day of service for the original Overwatch," a Blizzard spokesperson told CNET. "Exact timing on the October 3 server transition will be revealed in the coming weeks."

There will be a 27-hour gap between when Overwatch 1's servers are taken down and the launch of Overwatch 2 on Oct. 4, Overwatch 2 Commercial Lead Jon Spector told Eurogamer. Current Overwatch players will be given the ability to download Overwatch 2 ahead of launch if they pre-download the game, Spector said.

"If they already have Overwatch 1, they'll get Overwatch 2 as basically an update from a systems perspective," Spector told Eurogamer. "You'll see, 'Update the game to Overwatch 2' as an option on your PC or console. If you're a new player, you'll see on 4th October, the ability to come in and download and play Overwatch 2 for free."

The news comes as Blizzard announced new details about the battle pass and monetization system for Overwatch 2, as well as the game's first new support-class hero since 2019.

