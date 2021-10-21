Nvidia GeForce Now's RTX 3080 plan upgrades you to 1440p and 120fps at $100 for 6 months

Lori Grunin/CNET

Nvidia's new RTX 3080 plan for GeForce Now is probably the biggest upgrade for its cloud-streaming service since it turned on RTX ray tracing for subscribers over two years ago. The new plan is targeted at more traditional gamers for whom 60fps simply doesn't cut it, and it'll cost $100 (£90) for every six months you're signed up. (It's not available this year in Australia, but if the pricing pattern holds, that's roughly AU$170.)

In addition to the RTX ray tracing of the Priority plan, it offers 8-hour sessions, up to 1440p and 120fps gaming on PC and Mac (1600p on MacBooks), 4K HDR 60fps with 7.1 surround audio on Nvidia Shield (using DLSS) and up to 120fps on select Android devices. On iOS, GeForce Now has to use Safari rather than a dedicated app, which likely either can't handle or is too locked down to hit the higher frame rates.)

According to the company, MacBooks are the second most popular device it sees used by the service, which isn't surprising given how poor the Mac's gaming is compared to PCs. The new MacBook Pro models, with their 120Hz displays, will be able to take advantage of the higher resolution and frame rates.

In addition to the new subscription plan, Nvidia's added server-side adaptive sync technology to match frames arriving at your screen with the rate at which your screen updates to reduce display artifacts, introduces support for Microsoft's Edge browser and adds Amazon's high-profile MMO game New World to its roster. (That way it can brick Nvidia's GPUs instead of yours!)

GeForce Now plans

Free Priority RTX 3080 Price Free $50 for 6 months or $10 a month $100 for 6 months Availability Now Now Preorder now, launch in mid-Nov 2021 Max quality 1080/60p 1080/60p, RTX ray-tracing acceleration 1440p/120fps on PC and Mac (1600p on MacBooks), 4K HDR/60fps with 7.1 surround audio on Nvidia Shield,120fps on select Android devices; RTX ray tracing acceleration

Unlike the service's current plans, at launch you'll only be able to pay in six-month increments at double the cost of the next-best Priority option. Starting Thursday, Founders and Priority members can preorder via the Manage Account menu. Open-to-all preorders start next week, but with limited availability as Nvidia scales up its server resources. Founders get 10% off the subscription price and if they decide not to renew, they can revert to their old plan and price.

That works out to $16.67 a month, which is a lot more expensive than Amazon Luna's $6 a month, Google Stadia Pro's $10 a month or even Microsoft's $15 a month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (including its Game Pass Cloud Gaming), which include games. GFN has a bring-your-own-game-library approach and requires that your games are explicitly supported. That means it only allows you to play normally free-to-play games for free, and even then you'll still end up subscribing for sessions longer than an hour.

Preordered subscriptions will become active in November for North America and December for Western Europe. Rollouts in other regions will start in 2022.

The RTX 3080 plan will roll out gradually as the company's new platform of GeForce Now SuperPods, equipped with the latest Ampere-generation RTX 3080 GPU and AMD Threadripper Pro CPUs, come online. These will supplement the Turing-generation-based servers that power the older and less power-hungry subscription plans. The backend difference between the RTX 3080 and Priority plans is more than just the newer GPU hardware. Thanks to the SuperPod architecture, Nvidia dedicates 100% of the GPU to a given subscriber for the duration of the session, rather than virtualizing and splitting it with others.

All GFN gamers, regardless of plan, will benefit from Nvidia's new adaptive sync support, which you can get starting Thursday when you download the latest version of the GeForce Now application or pop in with a compatible browser. Traditional adaptive sync technology requires frequent communication between the GPU and monitor in order to dynamically match gameplay frame rates with the speed at which your monitor can refresh the screen; a mismatch can cause display artifacts like tearing, which happens when parts of the screen show different frames.

Nvidia's adaptive refresh solution for GFN uses its Reflex Latency Analyzer to garner the information normally determined by the GPU and monitor interaction. In cloud gaming, everything's rendered on a remote server and a "dumb" rendered version is streamed down to your device essentially as video. Your device sends back controller, mouse and keyboard responses, allowing the server to figure out when a frame was displayed relative to when the GPU rendered it, along with known information gathered by the software (such as your monitor specs), and compensate accordingly.

Combined with the backend hardware of the RTX 3080 tier, Nvidia claims it can reduce latency to 60ms or less for a chunk of gamers who subscribe to it and have 144Hz monitors.

Targeting 1440p/120fps rather than 4K/60fps like Stadia does makes a lot of sense. It complements the wider audience of gamers and recent laptop buyers, for whom 2,560x1,440-pixel and 120Hz screens looking to overtake FHD (1080p). And while sim games may benefit from higher resolutions more than faster screen rendering, the bulk of games need 120fps more than they need 4K.

Better backend hardware should make an improvement, but ultimately Nvidia can't fix one its biggest problems, which is one it shares with all cloud-gaming services. That problem: Latency on your local network, notably your Wi-Fi. It continues to be a hassle for me. There's also the game problem. Nvidia supports over 1,000 games with the service, which sounds terrific. But that's a tiny fraction of the total number of games available. And if you like games that aren't popular enough to float to the top of Nvidia's support-it-next queue, you're out of luck. For example, GFN still only supports 75 games out of the 248 in my Steam library.

Once early access to the new tier rolls out in my area -- very soon, according to Nvidia -- I'll go hands-on with it. Stay tuned.