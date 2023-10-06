Nintendo to End Online Support for 3DS and Wii U Next Year. Here's What to Know

Nintendo this week said it will end online support for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U models in April 2024. This change will affect the Nintendo 2DS, New 2DS XL, 3DS, 3DS XL, New 3DS and New 3DS XL as well as the Wii U Deluxe and Wii U Basic.

While the company hasn't released a specific date for when online support will officially be cut off, they did let customers know that "if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, [it] may have to discontinue services earlier than planned." Nintendo shuttered the 3DS and Wii U's online shops in March.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Fans that follow Nintendo closely will notice that it's almost overdue for the release of a brand new console. With rumors of an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 flying and the company continuing to cease support for its older consoles, this move could be a sign that Nintendo is preparing for a brand new release.

What does this mean for my 3DS and Wii U?

Essentially, after Nintendo cuts support in April 2024, you will no longer be able to access the internet on the 3DS and Wii U. This means that online rankings, online cooperative play and any other features that require an internet connection will no longer be supported.

However, users will still be able to use their consoles to play games offline, so you don't have to worry about losing the ability to play your favorite games outright. And cooperative play isn't totally off the table, users will still be able to play games together locally, which means both consoles are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Updates and previously downloaded games will also still be available to access through the Nintendo eShop for the "foreseeable future," according to Nintnedo.

It's important to note that there could be some exceptions to the company's cease in online support. Nintendo suggests reaching out to publishers for specific information on whether or not their software will continue to receive online support.

