Nintendo Switch deal: Prime members can grab the hard-to-find console for $20 off today

Just about every gaming console is hard to find these days, including the Nintendo Switch. When you're able to find a Nintendo Switch to buy, odds are you'll be paying full price as discounts are hard to come by. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an , dropping the console down to just $280.

This isn't the OLED version, but it is the second-gen Nintendo Switch. It's in brand new condition and comes with the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons. If you're not familiar with this console, be sure to check out our full Nintendo Switch review to understand the ins and outs. You may also want to consider at Amazon to go along with your new console so you can play your favorite games online with friends. There are also a few great at Amazon.