Nintendo Delays Advance Wars Switch Remakes Due to 'Recent World Events'

Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp won't be hitting Nintendo Switch on April 8 as planned, the company said Wednesday, due to "recent world events." It comes weeks after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04," Nintendo wrote in a tweet. "Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Re-Boot Camp is a remake collecting the first two games in Nintendo's turn-based strategy series. Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising originally came out on Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003 respectively.