Niantic is shutting down Harry Potter: Wizards Unite early next year

Érika García / CNET

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the augmented-reality game similar to Pokemon Go, is shutting down early next year, Niantic said in a blog post on Tuesday. The mobile game will be removed from Apple's App Store and the Google Play store on Dec. 6 and will officially close on Jan. 31, 2022.

"Not all games are meant to last forever," reads the post from Niantic, which codeveloped the game with WB Games. "Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods."

More to come.