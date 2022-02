James Martin/CNET

The National Football League and Roblox launched NFL Tycoon Wednesday in an effort to expand their presence in the metaverse, according to the NFL. The game will be on the gaming platform Roblox.

NFL Tycoon will let fans build, play and learn in their own NFL-centered world. Virtual live events will also be hosted on the platform to coincide with major league events, starting with Super Bowl LVI.

CNET is updating this story.