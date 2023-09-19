New Discless Xbox Series X Detailed in Leaked Microsoft Presentation

It's expected to be another five years until Microsoft releases the next-generation Xbox, but there could be a new Xbox Series X coming sooner. A discless Xbox Series X, codenamed Brooklin, might be in the works, according to leaked court documents that surfaced on Tuesday.

The new Xbox would have a unique cylinder-like design that doesn't feature a disc drive, but does have a USB-C port in the front, updated internal parts, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and 2TB of storage, which is double the amount available in the current Xbox Series X. Brooklin would use less power than the current Xbox Series X by 15% and have a new low-power standby mode that uses 20% less power than the current console's standby mode, according to the court documents.

The documents appear to be part of an exhibit in FTC v. Microsoft, in which the Xbox-maker is attempting to prove to US regulators that its acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard will not create an anti-competitive video game market.

A version of the exhibits containing "non-public information" was uploaded to a public District Court page for the case, according to a court order on Tuesday. After the court was notified, it removed all trial exhibits from the internet, but not before the documents were posted on the ResetEra forums and reported on by The Verge.

FTC

Along with plans for a possible Xbox Series X refresh, the leak also showed details of a new controller, codenamed Sebille. Details about the controller list Bluetooth 5.2, new mobile app features, precision haptic feedback, a built-in accelerometer, the ability to wake up the controller just by lifting it, and a rechargeable and swappable battery.

FTC

Microsoft planned to release the new Xbox Series X, the Sebille controller and a refresh of the Xbox Series S all in 2024, according to the documents.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.