Sony hopes Microsoft won't pull Activision Blizzard games off PlayStation

Despite Microsoft's multibillion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this week, rival Sony doesn't expects the newly acquired games to become Xbox exclusives, a Sony spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Activision Blizzard makes some of the most popular games on Sony's PlayStation, including the Call of Duty series. The Sony spokesperson cited "contractual agreements" Microsoft will be bound by.

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth approximately $68.7 billion, it said Tuesday. The deal will bring popular games like Candy Crush, Warcraft, Overwatch and Call of Duty under Microsoft's ownership and will make it the third largest gaming company by revenue, the company said.

"Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward," Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming said in a statement Tuesday. Spencer will oversee Activision Blizzard when the deal is finalized.

The statements from Sony and Microsoft are ambiguous enough that the future isn't entirely clear. Decision about which games will be available where will ultimately fall to Microsoft.