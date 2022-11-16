Microsoft Launches New Games for Work App to Play During Team Meetings

The next time you jump into a Microsoft Teams meeting, there's a chance your manager will want to kick off a Solitaire tournament. Why? Microsoft just introduced Games for Work, a new app featuring a lineup of online games that colleagues can play on its virtual meeting platform. The company announced the launch today, saying Microsoft's IceBreakers, Wordament, Minesweeper and Solitaire Collection are available on the app.

Developed by Microsoft Casual Games under Xbox Game Studios, the app was designed in an effort to encourage team-building connections. "Games promote creativity, collaboration and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can't wait to see the how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams inspires productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace," said Jill Braff, General Manager of Integrations and Casual Games.

Spark connection, break the ice, and succeed as a team in your next Microsoft Teams meeting. Add the Games for Work app and start playing Microsoft Solitaire, Minesweeper, Wordament, or IceBreakers today: https://t.co/COH1YPPboJ pic.twitter.com/tuU3hbdcoL — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) November 16, 2022

All games are ad-free and created for multiple players, allowing anywhere from two to 250 people to join in at a time. While IceBreakers is designed to help co-workers learn about one another and foster connections, Solitaire allows team members to just watch the action if they choose not to participate. It comes with built-in spectator mode that enables active players and viewers to comment from the sidelines. Minesweeper acts a giant problem-solving exercise, and teams who play Wordament can score points for finding words on a grid.

Games for Work is available on Microsoft Teams for education and enterprise customers. The company aims to expand the game selection in 2023.